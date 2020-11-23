S&P Global Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

S&P Global has raised its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $11.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $338.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.