SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises about 9.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $31,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $396.22. 35,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.00. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $396.00.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.