Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $300.00 at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. 140166 lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $195.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $4,990,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $136,009,974. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

