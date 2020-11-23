Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $202.75

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.75 and last traded at $200.77, with a volume of 2606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Get Square alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $136,009,974. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.