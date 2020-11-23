S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STBA. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $23.18 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $911.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

