Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $96.54. 158,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,149,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

