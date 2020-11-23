Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPX. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.91.

WPX opened at $6.74 on Friday. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 159.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after buying an additional 5,868,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

