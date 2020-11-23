Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

LRCX stock traded up $9.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $443.35. 10,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,553. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $444.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.