Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. 54,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,041,124. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

