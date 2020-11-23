Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $184.77. 26,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.