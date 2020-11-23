Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,250,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.05. 3,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,766. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $241.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

