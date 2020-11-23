Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day moving average of $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

