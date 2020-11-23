Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock valued at $51,606,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.