Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $66.39. 6,228,974 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

