Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $4.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1,016.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,856 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,728,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,893,000 after purchasing an additional 234,168 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,406,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 509.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,288 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 202,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period.

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.39. 58,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,331. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

