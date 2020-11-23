Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $75,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 102,355 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 440,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,587. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

