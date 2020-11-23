Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after purchasing an additional 931,909 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,357,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,986,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 531,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 425,546 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,369. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

