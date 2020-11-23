Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $1.04 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

