Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $631,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,466 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.22. 21,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The firm has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

