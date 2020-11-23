Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,822,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 297,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,238,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $40.90. 50,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,321. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

