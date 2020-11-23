Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 113.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 773.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 60.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.85, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

