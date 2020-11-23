Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 3,746 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.37. 175,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

