Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $765,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,730,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

LQD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,507,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

