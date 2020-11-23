Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 109 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 139,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 61,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

