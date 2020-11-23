Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 313 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

