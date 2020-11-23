Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 5,573 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,640.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 88.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $49.25. 100,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.