Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 7,436 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,762,000 after purchasing an additional 219,353 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.