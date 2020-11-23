SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Critical Contrast

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11% Gladstone Capital -13.99% 10.76% 5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SuRo Capital and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.44%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Gladstone Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.50 million 150.82 $23.95 million ($0.49) -23.18 Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 5.31 $19.87 million $0.84 9.88

SuRo Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital. SuRo Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. SuRo Capital pays out -204.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Gladstone Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

