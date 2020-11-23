Switch (ESH) Price Up 39.8% Over Last Week

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Switch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $246,485.49 and approximately $123,562.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switch has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000887 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005465 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag.

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.