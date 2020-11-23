Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767,813 shares of company stock worth $223,283,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 271.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 29.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.