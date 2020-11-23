Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

SYBX stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.