Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $46.89 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00473148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 600,529,967 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

