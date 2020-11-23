T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,761. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

