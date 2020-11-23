Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $8.55 on Monday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.