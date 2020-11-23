Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 333.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in XPO Logistics by 61.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.00. 18,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,940. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.57, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $109.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.