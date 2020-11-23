Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 102.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $114.39. 6,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

