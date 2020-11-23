Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 2.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 91,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KCG lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

