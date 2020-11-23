Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $26.19 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock worth $82,606,401 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.92. 639,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day moving average of $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.