Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of SP Plus worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SP. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

