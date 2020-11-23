Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $3,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 0.92. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

