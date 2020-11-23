Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $6.08 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,769,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,759 shares of company stock valued at $54,841,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

