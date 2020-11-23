Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.38 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,000. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.74. 252,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,147,951. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

