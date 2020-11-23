Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for about 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trimble by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Trimble by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,506. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $58.50. 4,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $60.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

