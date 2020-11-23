Telemark Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 2.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $185.45. 19,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,784,771. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

