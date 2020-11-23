Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,714.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,617.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

