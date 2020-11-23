Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 184,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,205. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

