Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 6,820,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.9 days.

OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Telesites has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Telesites from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Telesites Company Profile

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

