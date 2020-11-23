Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda Buys 441 Shares

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TLS traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,087 shares.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

