Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.25

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $103.25, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.75 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Tempur Sealy International’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after buying an additional 158,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

