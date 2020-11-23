Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of TS stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

